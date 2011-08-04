CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Fortune profit from continuing operations slips

(Corrects first paragraph to make it clear that the company's profit fell and second bullet point to show sales rose)

* Q2 EPS $0.71 from continuing operations, excluding items

* Sales up 5 percent to $1.59 billion

CHICAGO, Aug 4 Consumer goods company Fortune Brands Inc FO.N reported lower earnings from continuing operations on Thursday, hurt by a weaker-than-expected market for home doors and windows.

Earnings from continuing operations, which exclude the golf business the company recently divested, were 71 cents before one-time items, down from 74 cents a year earlier.

The maker of Jim Beam bourbon and Moen faucets said net income was $330 million, or $2.09 per share, compared with $229.4 million, or $1.49 a share per share, a year earlier.

Sales from continuing operations rose 5 percent to $1.59 billion.

Fortune is planning to spin off its home goods business in the fourth quarter to become a pure-play spirits company that also has brands like Sauza tequila, Maker's Mark bourbon and Courvoisier cognac.

Last month it sold its golf business, which includes Titleist equipment, for $1.225 billion to a group led by Fila Korea Ltd and Mirae Asset Private Equity. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman and Martinne Geller; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)