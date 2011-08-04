UPDATE 2-Fortune profit from continuing operations slips

* Q2 EPS $0.71 from continuing operations, excluding items

* Sales up 5 percent to $1.59 billion (Adds forecasts for Beam and Home & Security businesses)

CHICAGO Aug 4 Consumer goods company Fortune Brands Inc FO.N reported lower earnings from continuing operations on Thursday, hurt by a weaker-than-expected market for home doors and windows.

Earnings from continuing operations, which exclude the golf business the company recently sold, were 71 cents before one-time items, down from 74 cents a year earlier.

The maker of Jim Beam bourbon and Moen faucets said net income was $330 million, or $2.09 per share, compared with $229.4 million, or $1.49 a share per share, a year earlier.

Sales from continuing operations rose 5 percent to $1.59 billion.

Fortune is planning to spin off its home goods business in the fourth quarter to focus solely on its liquor business, which includes brands like Sauza tequila, Maker's Mark bourbon and Courvoisier cognac.

Last month it sold its golf business, which includes Titleist equipment, for $1.225 billion to a group led by Fila Korea Ltd and Mirae Asset Private Equity.

Fortune's current chief executive officer, Bruce Carbonari, plans to retire at the end of the year. Matt Shattock will become CEO of the drinks business, to be called Beam Inc. Chris Klein will become CEO of Fortune Brands Home & Security.

The company gave earnings targets for Beam and Fortune Brands Home & Security as if they will report as independent companies.

Beam expects 2011 adjusted pro forma diluted earnings per share to grow at a high-single-digit rate from a base of $1.92 in 2010.

Fortune Brands Home & Security expects results to improve in the second half of the year. It expects the market for its drinks will be relatively flat versus a year ago in the second half, which is still a better market than it saw in the first half, Klein said in a statement. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman and Martinne Geller; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)