Fortune Brands sets date for home business spinoff

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Fortune Brands sets Oct. 3 as spin-off date
* To receive $500 mln cash dividend
NEW YORK Aug 25 Fortune Brands Inc FO.N on Thursday set Oct. 3 as the date for the spinoff of its home and security business.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon will operate as a liquor company renamed Beam as of Oct. 4.
Before the spinoff, Fortune Brands will receive a cash dividend of $500 million from the security business, it said.
Shareholders of record on Sept. 20 will receive one share of Fortune Brands Home & Security for each share of Fortune Brands. (Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: