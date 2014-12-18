BRIEF-Fortune Oil gets buyout offer from consortium led by directors

Dec 18 Fortune Oil Plc
* Offer for Fortune Oil
* Recommended acquisition of Fortune Oil Plc resulting in
holding by Fortune Dynasty Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition, including CVRs, values entire issued and to
be issued share capital of Fortune Oil at approximately 388 mln
stg
* It is anticipated that acquisition will be implemented by
way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement of Fortune Oil
under part 26 of act
* Consortium currently holds about 56.91 pct of issued
ordinary share capital of Fortune Oil
* Cash offer at a premium of 58.5 pct over closing price of
6.31 pence per Fortune Oil share on Dec. 17
* Shareholders of Fortune Oil will receive: for each fortune
oil share: 10 pence in cash; and a contingent entitlement to a
further 5 pence in cash or loan note(s)
* VSA Capital Limited is acting as financial adviser to
independent Fortune Oil directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: