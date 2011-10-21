UPDATE 1-Forum Energy raises IPO size to $345 mln

Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 21 Forum Energy Technologies Inc, an oilfield products company, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to increase the size of its initial public offering to $345 million and to add underwriters.
In September, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $300 million in its IPO.
In Friday's filing, Forum Energy added BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities to its list of underwriters.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.