UPDATE 1-Forum Energy Tech files for IPO of up to $300 mln

Sept 1 Oilfield products company Forum Energy Technologies Inc filed with regulators to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, the company said J.P. Morgan will underwrite the offering.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Forum Energy, which earlier operated as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'FOT', said it will apply to list its shares on the same exchange under the symbol 'FET'.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)