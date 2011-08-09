UPDATE 1-Fossil Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 EPS $0.80 vs est $0.76
* Q2 rev $556.7 mln vs est $537.3 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS $1.00-$1.03 vs est $1.23
* Sees FY11 EPS $4.44-$4.50 vs est $4.61
Aug 9 Fossil Inc's quarterly profit
beat market estimates on increased sales of its watches and
leather products, but the watchmaker forecast a third-quarter
profit below expectations.
Second-quarter earnings fell to $51.4 million, or 80 cents a
share, from $54.5 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which sells its namesake brand as well as
Michael Kors and Armani, said revenue rose 35 percent to $556.7
million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 76
cents a share on revenue of $537.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Richardson, Texas-based Fossil's shares, closed at $93.89 on
Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)