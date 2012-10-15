Fossil applies to enter India through wholly-owned route-TV

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
Oct 15 U.S. accessories manufacturer Fossil Inc is the third overseas retailer to apply to India's government to enter the market through a 100 percent owned operation, a local television station said on Monday citing unnamed sources.
A spokesman for Fossil, which already has a distribution agreement to sell their watches, jewellery, handbags and leather goods in India, could not be reached by Reuters for comment.
Fossil would follow Sweden's IKEA and U.K. shoe retailer Pavers in applying for permission to enter the country through a wholly-owned business, ET Now reported.
India removed a cap on foreign investment in single-brand retail in January.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.