版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 05:29 BJT

Fossil quarterly sales rise 12 percent

Feb 11 Fashion accessory maker and retailer Fossil Group Inc reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increased sales of its lifestyle watches.

Revenue rose to $1.06 billion in the fourth quarter from $947.7 million a year earlier.

Fossil's shares rose more than 5 percent in extended trading.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐