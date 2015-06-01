Foster Farms backs away from using human antibiotics in poultry

June 1 Foster Farms, one of the top U.S. chicken
producers, plans to largely eliminate antibiotics used to treat
humans from its poultry production, it said on Monday.
The move brings California-based Foster Farms in line with
other top chicken producers, including market leader Tyson Foods
Inc, that are backing away from using the drugs over
concerns about antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Privately held Foster Farms is working to end the use of all
antibiotics used in human medicine, except in instances where
the health of a poultry flock is at risk, and has stopped using
antibiotics considered to be critical to human health, according
to a statement. Independent auditors will ensure compliance with
the company's plans, it said.
It will continue to use animal-only antibiotics when needed
for "conventional" flocks, or those not designated to be
antibiotic-free, it said. There have not been any human health
concerns raised over animal-only antibiotics.
The debate over the agriculture industry's longstanding
practice of using human antibiotics in livestock production has
heated up in recent years. Public health experts and federal
regulators have grown increasingly concerned that their use
could create a health hazard by spurring the creation of
antibiotic-resistant superbugs in humans.
Tyson has said it plans to eliminate the use of human
antibiotics in its chicken flocks by September 2017. Its move
will help the company meet a deadline outlined by McDonald's
Corp for its U.S. restaurants to gradually stop buying
chicken raised with human antibiotics over the next two years.
In 2013, Foster Farms was the 10th largest U.S. poultry
producer. It produced 21 million pounds of ready to cook chicken
a week, according to industry data.
