SABMiller makes hostile $10 billion bid for Foster's

BRIEF-Sanofi CEO: no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
MELBOURNE Aug 17 Global brewer SABMiller took its $10.0 billion bid for Australia's Foster's hostile, going direct to shareholders, SABMiller said on Wednesday.
Foster's has previously said the A$4.90 offer was so low it was not worth discussing. The shares last traded at A$4.96 prior to the bid.
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
ABIDJAN, Feb 8 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour strike early on Wednesday over employment conditions, the head of their union said.
SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Loading of cargoes from Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate project has been halted due to adverse weather, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.