UPDATE 5-SABMiller goes hostile with $10 bln Foster's bid

By Miranda Maxwell and David Jones
MELBOURNE/LONDON, Aug 17 Global brewer SABMiller
took its $10 billion bid for Foster's Group
direct to shareholders on Wednesday just days before the
Australian beer group's annual results are set to show flagging
profits.
The cash offer, at $A4.90 a share, was unchanged from
SABMiller's first abortive approach in June. It will also be
reduced by any second-half dividend Foster's pays, forecast at
around 15 cents, or 3 percent of the offer price, SABMiller
said.
Set against that, Australia's stock market has fallen by
more than 4 percent in the intervening weeks, making the offer
arguably more attractive, but analysts still expect Foster's
board to rebuff its suitor for a second time after a meeting on
Thursday.
SABMiller's renewed assault, flagged in an exclusive Reuters
story last week , comes after rival bidders
failed to appear, and the targeted brewer is seen as having few
other options.
But Foster's closing share price on Wednesday indicated
expectations SABMiller will go higher, and holders of Foster's
stock want more.
"I don't think the offer on the table is fair value.
Foster's is a prized asset with strong cash flow and at probably
the low point of its earnings cycle. For an iconic business,
that sort of an offer is undercooking it," said Paul Xiradis,
Chief Executive at fund manager Ausbil Dexia.
Foster's third-largest shareholder, Perpetual Investments
with 4.7 percent, sees the move as "welcome in that it'll get
the parties engaged," according to Matthew Williams, its
Australian equities manager.
Under Australian stock market rules, SABMiller now has two
months to submit a formal bid.
Foster's shares closed up 0.6 percent at A$4.96 in Sydney on
Wednesday ahead of the move by SABMiller, whose own shares were
up 1.8 percent at 21.57 pounds in London, outperforming the FTSE
100 index which was about flat.
"It is unlikely that Foster's shareholders would accept an
offer at A$4.90, but it could be the catalyst for the Foster's
board to engage with SAB and agree a recommended offer of up to
A$5.40," said analyst Sam Hart at brokers Charles Stanley.
Back in June, Foster's Chief Executive John Pollaers said
the offer was too low to be worth discussing, but he recently
came under fire at a public forum for failing to engage with
SABMiller. Foster's declined to comment further on Wednesday.
Its full year results are due on Aug 23.
The cash deal values Foster's at A$9.5 billion ($10
billion). Taking debt into account the enterprise value of the
bid is A$11.2 billion ($11.7 billion).
The Foster's business SABMiller is bidding for holds about
half of Australia's beer market and little else, having
retreated home from the global beer empire it once held and
having split off its wine business earlier this year.
The Foster's brand belongs to Heineken in Europe,
is licensed to SABMiller in the United States, and is either
owned separately or brewed under licence in all main markets
outside Australia.
A potential SABMiller-Foster's deal would join together the
brewer of Miller Lite, Peroni and Grolsch with Melbourne-based
Foster's, whose main brands there are Victoria Bitter, Pure
Blonde and Cascade, in line with SABMiller's strategy of
creating an attractive global spread of businesses.
It would be the biggest brewing deal since InBev paid $52
billion to buy Anheuser-Busch to form AB InBev in the
world's biggest cash takeover in 2008.
"As there has been no willingness to engage in relation to
SABMiller's proposal on the part of the Foster's board,
SABMiller has decided to make an offer to Foster's shareholders
directly," SABMiller said in a statement.
When SABMiller launched its bid for Foster's, analysts said
the London-based brewer might have to pay up to A$5.20-A$5.40 to
succeed, and although analysts' expectations fell as Foster's
shares dipped to A$4.51 last week, most now expect SABMiller may
have to pay within that original range to win the day.
BUYBACK DEFENCE?
Some analysts says Foster's may look to launch a share
buyback or pay a special dividend in order to thwart SABMiller,
and some shareholders said this was a possibility.
Citi analysts say Foster's has the capacity to return
A$1-A$1.5 billion in cash.
Analysts say there are unlikely to be any antitrust
problems in a SABMiller-Foster's combination, nor are any rival
bidders expected to surface.
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars)
