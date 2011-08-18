UPDATE 2-Australia's Foster's rejects SABMiller bid, again

* Foster's says SABMiller bid "significantly undervalues"
company
* Shares in Foster's rise above A$5 vs offer of A$4.90
* Foster's board unanimously recommends shareholders reject
offer
* Shareholders should ignore all bid-related communication
from SABMiller, Foster's says
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Aug 18 Australian brewer Foster's
rejected a $10 billion offer from rival SABMiller
for the second time as shareholders hold out for a
better offer from the global brewing giant.
SABMiller announced on Wednesday it would go directly to
shareholders to gain about half of Australia's beer market, with
a repeated offer of A$4.90 a share.
Foster's on Thursday said the offer significantly
undervalues the company. Shares in the brewer, which is
expected to report flagging profits on Tuesday, rose as high as
A$5.03 on Thursday.
"They are doing the right thing. They probably will get a
better price sometime down the track and this strategy is
probably the right one," said Craig Young, portfolio manager at
Tyndall Investment Management, which owns Foster's shares.
"The market thinks that a better price will be forthcoming.
It expects something above A$5 and decently above A$5. So you're
talking A$5.10, A$5.20, maybe even as high as A$5.30," he said.
The stock has gone as high as A$5.25 since SABMiller's
first offer in June.
SABMiller, which makes Peroni, Grolsch and Miller Lite, has
long been seen as the favourite to take over Foster's since
rivals such as Heineken are struggling with debt or
lack adequate funding.
Foster's boasts high margins and a dominant position in
Australia, although beer volumes have sagged recently with a
poor summer and consumer downturn.
SABMiller could have strengthened its hand by waiting longer
to make a direct offer in the absence of a rival, shareholders
said, signalling an improved bid may emerge.
"It doesn't look like there is anyone at all else out there
to buy it. It certainly looks like they want the deal done
fairly quickly so I would have thought a better price will be
forthcoming," said Young.
"They do want the asset, just by the fact the market's gone
down (since the June offer) and they still offered a similar
price. They could have waited six months. It would have put them
in a better bargaining position, but they obviously want to get
the deal done quickly and they are not as fussed on price,"
Young said.
World brewers, juggling rising raw materials prices and
slowing growth in mature markets, are seeking growth elsewhere
and a number of smaller brewers are expected to be swallowed up.
On Thursday, Asahi Group Holdings said it will buy
New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for 97.6 billion
yen ($1.27 billion), as the Japanese brewer rushes to develop
profit growth drivers outside its shrinking home market.
Foster's, which rejected the A$4.90 offer in June and has
refused to engage in talks with its suitor, said after its board
met early on Thursday morning that the latest offer
"significantly undervalues" the company.
"It probably puts a bit more pressure on Foster's management
because they are certainly going to get questioned a lot harder
on...their strategy and why they see value well above A$4.90,"
said Jason Beddow, chief executive at Foster's shareholder, ARGO
Investments. He added that he would not take the offer "at this
stage."
The cash offer, which will be reduced by any second-half
dividend paid by Foster's, requires 90 percent acceptance by
shareholders.
Foster's releases its full-year earnings on Tuesday. The
brewer's advisors on the deal are Goldman Sachs, Gresham and
Allens Arthur Robinson.
($1 = 0.953 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies, Balazs
Koranyi and Matt Driskill)