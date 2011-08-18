UPDATE 3-Australia's Foster's rejects $10 bln SABMiller bid, again

* Foster's says SABMiller bid "significantly undervalues"
company
* Shares in Foster's close at A$5 vs offer of A$4.90
* Foster's board unanimously recommends shareholders reject
offer
* Shareholders should ignore all bid-related communication
from SABMiller, Foster's says
(Adds Foster's closing share price, source comment)
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Aug 18 Australian brewer Foster's
rejected a $10 billion offer from rival SABMiller
for the second time as shareholders hold out for a
better offer from the global brewing giant.
SABMiller announced on Wednesday it would go directly to
shareholders to gain about half of Australia's beer market, with
a repeated offer of A$4.90 a share.
Foster's on Thursday said the offer significantly
undervalues the company. Shares in the brewer, which is expected
to report flagging profits on Tuesday, rose as high as A$5.03 on
Thursday before closing at A$5.00.
"They are doing the right thing. They probably will get a
better price sometime down the track and this strategy is
probably the right one," said Craig Young, portfolio manager at
Tyndall Investment Management, which owns Foster's shares.
"The market thinks that a better price will be forthcoming.
It expects something above A$5 and decently above A$5. So you're
talking A$5.10, A$5.20, maybe even as high as A$5.30," he said.
The stock has gone as high as A$5.25 since SABMiller's
first offer in June.
NO RIVAL BIDDERS SEEN
SABMiller, which makes Peroni, Grolsch and Miller Lite, has
long been seen as the favourite to take over Foster's since
rivals such as Heineken are struggling with debt or
lack adequate funding.
Foster's boasts high margins and a dominant position in
Australia, although beer volumes have sagged recently with a
poor summer and consumer downturn.
SABMiller could have strengthened its hand by waiting longer
to make a direct offer in the absence of a rival, shareholders
said, signalling an improved bid may emerge.
So far, there has been no sign another party was seriously
interested in bidding for Foster's, analysts and three sources
familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
"It doesn't look like there is anyone at all else out there
to buy it. It certainly looks like they want the deal done
fairly quickly so I would have thought a better price will be
forthcoming," said Young.
Other analysts said Foster's could have trouble defending
the bid.
"In order to defend the bid successfully, Fosters needs to
show the market its estimates for earnings are too low, thus
making the multiple implied by SABMiller unreasonable," City
Index analyst Peter Esho said.
"We note SABMiller has a reasonable understanding of the
domestic beer market through its alcohol joint venture with Coca
Cola Amatil. It's no stranger to market conditions," he added.
World brewers, juggling rising raw materials prices and
slowing growth in mature markets, are seeking growth elsewhere
and a number of smaller brewers are expected to be swallowed up.
On Thursday, Asahi Group Holdings said it will buy
New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for 97.6 billion
yen ($1.27 billion), as the Japanese brewer rushes to develop
profit growth drivers outside its shrinking home market.
At a press briefing in Tokyo, Asahi President Naoki Izumiya
told reporters that he while he was watching deal negotiations
from the sidelines, he has had no direct talks with Foster's. He
also reiterated that he thought the price was too expensive.
Foster's, which has refused to engage in talks with its
suitor, said after its board met early on Thursday morning that
the latest offer "significantly undervalues" the company.
"It probably puts a bit more pressure on Foster's management
because they are certainly going to get questioned a lot harder
on...their strategy and why they see value well above A$4.90,"
said Jason Beddow, chief executive at Foster's shareholder, ARGO
Investments. He added that he would not take the offer "at this
stage."
The cash offer, which will be reduced by any second-half
dividend paid by Foster's, requires 90 percent acceptance by
shareholders.
While hedge funds holding stock in Foster's have been
calling SABMiller's advisers, formal discussions with Foster's
shareholders are not expected to start until after a bidder's
statement is lodged, sources said.
This is unlikely until at least after Foster's releases its
full-year earnings on Tuesday. The brewer's advisors on the deal
are Goldman Sachs, Gresham and Allens Arthur Robinson.
JPMorgan, Moelis & Co, RBS, and Morgan Stanley are advising
SABMiller.
($1 = 0.953 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting Michael Smith in SYDNEY and James Topham
in TOKYO; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Lincoln Feast)