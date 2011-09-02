UPDATE 3-SABMiller seeks official review of Foster's accounts

* Says statements by Foster's were "misleading and
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Sept 2 Brewer SABMiller
believes claims made by Australian target Foster's , for
which it has made a hostile A$9.5 billion ($10.2 billion) offer,
were "misleading and deceptive" and has asked regulators to
examine them.
SABMiller's stance was revealed on Friday in a statement
from Australia's Takeovers Panel which said it would review the
London-listed company's application, with a final decision
likely within two weeks.
SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer and home to
Grolsch, Miller Lite and Peroni, has offered A$4.90 per share
for Australia's largest brewer, a price Foster's rejected as
being too low to be "worth discussing".
Analysts said while it was not uncommon for a predator to
take issue with comments a target company made in relation to
the bid, it was more unusual to attack a target's accounting and
profit statements.
"My impression is that they (SABMiller) are trying to do
everything they can to make sure they do not have to increase
their offer price," said Daniel Nelson, an analyst at
Constellation Capital Management.
Foster's, the maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and
Pure Blonde, reported a 9 percent slide in second-half profit on
Aug. 23, in a rare decline that showed beer margins falling for
the first time in a decade and lower volumes.
The Takeovers Panel said SABMiller claimed Foster's made
"misleading and deceptive" statements in its profit announcement
last month. SABMiller said there was no reasonable basis for
several forward-looking statements in Foster's results
presentation, according to the Takeovers Panel.
SABMiller also claimed the net debt figures published by
Foster's did not meet Australian accounting standards.
PANEL OF EXPERTS
George Durbridge, acting counsel on the Takeovers Panel,
said it would assemble a panel on Monday to look at the
application by SABMiller. If the panel decided to review the
merits of SABMiller's claims, a final decision on the case could
come within two weeks, he told Reuters.
A Foster's spokesman said it would not comment on the claims
by SABMiller because the matter was before the Takeovers Panel.
Its chief executive, John Pollaers, was in London this week as
part of a post-results investor roadshow.
SABMiller took its offer directly to shareholders last month
after Foster's rejected its initial approach. Shareholders are
hoping for an offer above A$5.
SABMiller has long been favourite to take over Foster's
given the lack of potential rivals and the London-based brewer's
desire to have a range of global businesses.
Foster's shares ended flat at A$4.86, outperforming a
broader market down 1.5 percent. SABMiller shares were down 0.3
percent at 2,266 pence at 0945 GMT in a 1.7 percent lower London
blue-chip stock market .
