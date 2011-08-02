UPDATE 3-Power arm lifts Foster Wheeler profit; shares jump

* Q2 EPS ex-items 53 cents vs Wall St view 36 cents

* Raises margin forecast for power business

* Shares jump 8 pct

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 2 Foster Wheeler AG's FWLT.O quarterly earnings easily beat Wall Street forecasts, boosted by a strong performance from its power plant construction business, and its shares jumped 8 percent.

The engineering company also raised its outlook for profit margins despite executives' concern about areas of stiff competition, especially in the Middle East.

The company named Kent Masters as chief executive last week following a nine-month search prompted by the departure of Robert Flexon after just five months in the job. [ID:nN25257603]

Second-quarter net income rose 7 percent to $63.3 million, or 52 cents per share, from $58.9 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share of 53 cents topped the 36 cents that analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's Global Power Group posted a profit of $68 million, up from $26 million a year ago, on lower-than-expected costs and gains from its stake in a Chilean power plant.

Due to the strengthening market, Foster Wheeler raised its full-year margin forecast for the power business to between 17 percent and 19 percent, from a previous forecast of 14 percent to 16 percent.

Profit from its Engineering and Construction Group (E&C) fell to $55 million in the second quarter from $86 million a year earlier as margins weakened and it performed fewer jobs.

Umberto della Sala, who has served as interim CEO since Flexon left, said margins were generally starting to improve but competition for E&C contracts remains fierce in areas such as the Middle East.

"We still see real crazy prices in the market," he told analysts on a conference call. "This is not new. We have seen it already, in 2004-2005, before the market picked up. Personally, I still don't understand how certain companies can make those prices, but it is what it is."

Della Sala also sees the timing of some awards for the power group slipping into 2012 due to regulatory and financing delays, especially in the United States and European Union, but said the Asian market looks strong.

The Switzerland-based company's shares rose 8.3 percent to $28.65 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Monday the stock was down 23 percent this year, compared with a 5 percent drop for larger rival Fluor Corp (FLR.N). (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)