Fosun strikes first Brazil deal with purchase of fund manager Rio Bravo

HONG KONG, July 30 Fosun Group said on Saturday
it has agreed to buy Brazilian fund manager Rio Bravo
Investimentos, in the Chinese conglomerate's first acquisition
in Latin America.
Fosun did not disclose the value of the deal, but said in a
statement that it expects to take advantage of the "exceptional
period of change and economic renewal" taking place not only in
Brazil but also in neighboring economies.
Reuters reported this week that Fosun was in advanced talks
to buy Rio Bravo, citing a source familiar with the talks.
.
Sao Paulo-based Rio Bravo manages about 10 billion reais ($3
billion) of clients' money in liquid funds, real estate and
private equity investments. Its three main partners include
former Brazilian central bank president Gustavo Franco, Paulo
Bylik and Mario Fleck.
Founded by billionaire Guo Guangchang, Fosun has grown into
China's biggest private conglomerate, with holdings ranging from
medical companies to French travel group Club Med.
"Brazil is geographically a conduit linking Latin America
and Asia. With its own distinctive economic characteristics and
large size, Brazil has a strong influence in the region," Guo,
a self-styled student of U.S. investor Warren Buffett, said in
the statement.
He said the acquisition marks an important milestone in
laying out Fosun's globalisation strategy of being present in
important emerging economies.
Rio Bravo director Fleck said the deal also offers an
opportunity to give its Brazilian clients a greater spectrum of
financial products.
The Brazilian deal caps a busy week for Fosun in which it
struck its first major Indian acquisition, with the $1.3 billion
purchase of KKR Co -backed Gland Pharma..
Guo told Reuters in an interview in May that Fosun will be
paying more attention to Russia, India, Brazil and Africa, after
spending more than $30 billion buying real estate, insurance
companies and healthcare firms mostly in the developed markets.
