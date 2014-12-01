Fosun set to offer 23.50 euros/shr for Club Med-source

PARIS Dec 1 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
, controlled by billionaire Guo Guangchang, was set on
Monday to offer 23.50 euros per share in a new bid for holiday
company Club Mediterranee, a source close to the
process said.
The new bid in the long-running battle will also be backed
by Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure, and top the most recent one
from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi at 23 euros per share.
Monday is the last day Guo, China's richest man, can come
back with a higher offer, according to rules set by the French
regulator AMF.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud)