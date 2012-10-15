Fosun Pharmaceutical to launch up to $600 mln HK offer Tuesday-source

HONG KONG Oct 15 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd is set to launch an up to $600 million Hong Kong stock offering on Tuesday, after delaying the deal for four days to firm up investor demand, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said.

The company is offering shares at an indicative range of HK$11.08-HK$13.68 each, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. At the low end of the range, the price would be equivalent to 14.5 times Fosun Pharmaceutical's 2012 earnings and 12.1 times its 2013 earnings.

The deal was originally set to be launched last Thursday, the first major stock sale in Hong Kong after a drought of nearly three months in offerings.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank , JPMorgan and UBS are handling the offering.