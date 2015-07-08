China's Fosun offers to buy German bank for $231 mln

HONG KONG, July 8 Fosun International Ltd
said on Wednesday it has offered to buy German private
bank Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA (H&A) for up to 210
million euros ($231.17 million), aiming to boost its services in
Europe.
The offer has been accepted by H&A shareholders, who
represent about 80 percent of the share capital, and the deal is
subject to regulatory approvals in Germany, Luxembourg,
Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Fosun said in a filing to the
Hong Kong bourse.
The Chinese conglomerate said the acquisition would also
enhance its capabilities to provide banking asset management,
financial markets and fund custody services, allowing it to
better access other business opportunities in Europe.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)