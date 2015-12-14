Probe into Fosun's billionaire founder Guo puts spotlight on debt

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 14 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
Group's aggressive international acquisitions strategy may hit a
speed bump if Beijing extends a probe into the affairs of its
billionaire chairman Guo Guangchang, bankers and credit analysts
say.
Fosun International Ltd, the group's main
investment arm, has mainly used debt to amass about $55 billion
worth of assets ranging from insurance companies to French
resort operator Club Med so far to build a global empire.
This has left the company with a debt-to-equity ratio that
stood at 2.1 as of last year, Thomson Reuters data shows,
equivalent to 6 times the industry average and underscoring
Fosun's reliance on external funding for its expansion plans.
Analysts, however, say access to these funds could become
more difficult if the investigation into Guo deepens, rattling
investors already spooked by a widespread government crackdown
on corporate graft, especially in China's financial sector.
"An extended investigation of Guo could potentially have a
negative impact on the company's access to funding and its
acquisitions that are pending completion," ratings agency
Standard & Poor's said on Monday, adding that there was no
immediate impact on Fosun International's ratings.
A Fosun spokeswoman declined to comment.
News of the investigation came as a unit of Fosun is in the
process of negotiating a $700 million credit line, which the
company needs to finance its day to day operations, bankers say.
In a sign of the difficulties the company could face, one of
the bankers familiar with the loan said the creditors had now
become more cautious.
"We are conservative (on the loan) right now and need a
clarification of why Guo was assisting authorities with the
investigation," said the banker.
ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE
Fosun made headlines late last week after a respected
Chinese magazine reported Guo was missing, raising concerns that
the company was being drawn into the government's crackdown on
corruption. Several senior Chinese executives have temporarily
disappeared this year amid the anti-graft campaign.
Fosun has since sought to reassure investors, saying Guo was
assisting the authorities with an investigation into his
personal affairs and that the business was running as usual. Guo
also attended a company meeting on Monday.
Investors, however, remained wary, sending Fosun
International's shares down about 9 percent on Monday. Bankers
also said Fosun's high debt levels could become a concern if
access to funding is diminished.
Fosun has raised $2 billion so far this year and was a
eyeing a $500 million to $800 million bank loan this month which
was separate from the $700 million credit line, bankers said.
Moody's, which rates Fosun just one notch above junk status,
estimates Fosun had $2.8 billion in unpaid bills for
acquisitions at the end of last year while Thomson Reuters data
shows it owed $15 billion at the end of June, more than its
current market value of $13.2 billion.
A total of $1.16 billion worth of bonds are maturing next
year, with $309 million coming up in May, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
"Fosun is in a tough spot, but the banks are likely to stick
with them due to their strong reputation. The hope is that this
crisis will blow over soon," said one senior Hong Kong-based M&A
banker.
(Additional reporting by Chien Mi Wong, Prakash Chakravarti and
Umesh Desai; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Miral Fahmy)