版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 22:44 BJT

Foundation Medicine shares rise 85 pct in market debut

Sept 25 Shares of Foundation Medicine Inc rose as much as 85 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the cancer diagnostic company at about $874 million.

The company, which counts Bill Gates and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner as its investors, raised about $106.2 million after pricing its offering of 5.9 million shares at $18 per share, well above its expected price range of $14-$16 apiece.

The company develops cancer diagnostic systems that help physicians recommend treatment options for each patient based on the molecular subtype of cancer.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐