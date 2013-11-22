BRIEF-China's Founder Securities may sell its stake in JV with Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Nov 22 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says may be required to sell its own stake in joint venture Credit Suisse Founder
* Says possible stake sale aimed at preventing conflict of interest due to its merger with another domestic brokerage
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kyn84v
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
