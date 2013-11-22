版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 17:13 BJT

BRIEF-China's Founder Securities may sell its stake in JV with Credit Suisse

Nov 22 Founder Securities Co Ltd

* Says may be required to sell its own stake in joint venture Credit Suisse Founder

* Says possible stake sale aimed at preventing conflict of interest due to its merger with another domestic brokerage

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kyn84v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
