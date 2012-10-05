版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's takes actions on 4 Spanish banking groups

Oct 5 Bankia, Catalunya Banc, NCG Banco, Banco de Valencia : * Moody's takes actions on 4 Spanish banking groups due to restructuring

framework

