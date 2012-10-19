Roger Ailes renews contract with Fox News

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
Oct 19 Roger Ailes has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at the top of Fox News as its chairman and chief executive.
Ailes launched Fox News in October 1996 under the umbrella of News Corp and built it up as one of the most successful news channels on cable television rivaling Comcast's MSNBC and Time Warner's CNN.
Ailes' new contract, announced on Friday, put an end to some uncertainty that he might not return Fox. Ailes, 72, told the Associated Press last year that he was undecided about renewing with News Corp after his contract expired in 2013.
The former Republican strategist will also continue to serve as chairman of Fox Television Stations and as a senior news and TV adviser to Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corp.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein