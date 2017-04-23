CNN anchor alleges Fox News ex-CEO Roger Ailes also harassed her

| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 Television journalist Alisyn
Camerota said on Sunday she was a target of sexual harassment by
Roger Ailes when she worked at Fox News, joining other former
colleagues at the cable channel who have accused their ex-boss
of inappropriate behavior.
Camerota, now co-host of CNN's "New Day," told that
network's Brian Stelter in an interview that Ailes suggested
they might have to get to "know each other better" at a hotel if
she wanted to succeed at Fox News.
"I knew in my head at that moment, I'm never going to that
hotel under any circumstances, but I didn't know what that meant
for me or my career," she said. "I remember thinking, 'Is this
it?'"
In the interview with Stelter, Camerota expanded on comments
she made last week on her own show, when she said she had
experienced "emotional harassment" at Fox and the culture at the
network made it impossible to stop.
The fresh allegations came just days after Fox's parent
company Twenty-First Century Fox Inc severed ties with
its biggest star, Bill O'Reilly, over sexual harassment claims.
His show, "The O'Reilly Factor," began losing advertisers in
the wake of a New York Times report that Fox News had paid $13
million to five women to settle harassment allegations against
him.
The accusations have cost Fox News dearly in both reputation
and money. O'Reilly is expected to get a payout of up to $25
million following his ouster, while Ailes received a package of
approximately $40 million when he was forced out as chief
executive of Fox News in July. Both men have denied any
wrongdoing.
"Mr. Ailes never engaged in the inappropriate conversations
she now claims occurred, and he vigorously denies this fictional
account of her interactions with him and of Fox News editorial
policy," said Ailes' lawyer, Susan Estrich, of Camerota's
allegations.
Estrich also pointed out that Camerota thanked Ailes in a
2014 statement when she left Fox News, saying she was "honored
to have his mentorship and guidance now and in the future."
Camerota, who worked at Fox News for 16 years, told Stelter
that Ailes frequently directed inappropriate comments to female
employees about body parts and made remarks such as, "Give me a
spin."
"Roger Ailes could be charming, he could be quite
charismatic, he could be uproariously funny," she said. "He
could also be a bit of a bully and mean, and he also was often
kind of grossly inappropriate with things that he would say."
Camerota said the conversation in which Ailes suggested they
spend time together at a hotel came early in her career, when
she was seeking advice on how to advance at Fox.
She said she chose to pretend it never happened, partly out
of embarrassment.
"I think there was a lot of suffering in silence," she said.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Phil Berlowitz)