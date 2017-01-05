版本:
Tucker Carlson will replace Megyn Kelly in Fox News' 9 pm time slot

Jan 5 Fox News says Tucker Carlson will replace Megyn Kelly in its 9 PM time slot.

Kelly is joining NBC News, where she will host a daytime and Sunday evening news show, the Comcast unit announced on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
