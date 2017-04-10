Fox News hires Scripps executive as first female CFO

LOS ANGELES, April 10 U.S. cable network Fox
News Channel has hired Amy Listerman, a former executive at
Scripps Networks Interactive, as its first female chief
financial officer, the network said on Monday.
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox, faces scrutiny
following a New York Times report earlier this month that the
company and anchor Bill O'Reilly paid five women to settle
claims he sexually harassed them. O'Reilly has said he was
unfairly targeted because of his prominence.
Fox, in a statement on Sunday, said it investigates all
complaints and considers them "serious matters."
Last year, Fox News Chairman and Chief Executive Roger Ailes
resigned after allegations of sexual harassment.
Listerman will oversee all financial operations for Fox News
Channel, the top-rated cable news network, and Fox Business
Channel, the company said in a statement. She replaces Mark
Krantz, who retired last year, and will begin the job on May 1.
Listerman previously served as CFO and head of advertising
sales at Scripps Networks Interactive and in various roles at
Comcast Corp's NBC Universal.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)