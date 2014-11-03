Fox names Snider co-chairman of film studio

Nov 3 Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
has named former DreamWorks Studios CEO Stacey Snider as
co-chairman of the 20th Century Fox film studio, the company
said on Monday.
Snider and Jim Gianopulos will jointly oversee global
theatrical marketing and distribution for the studio, a Fox
statement said. Snider is joining Fox after serving for eight
years as CEO and co-chairman of Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks
Studios.
Fox is the studio behind the "X-Men" and "Planet of the
Apes" franchises and current hit "Gone Girl."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Diane Craft)