Fox News anchor, others hit network with race bias claims

| April 26
April 26 Fox News is facing renewed legal claims
that it mistreated non-white employees, including a television
anchor who said he was depicted as "the racist caricature of a
black entertainer."
Eleven current and former Fox employees, including anchor
Kelly Wright, filed an amended lawsuit in New York state court
on Tuesday claiming they were demeaned, humiliated, paid less
than white coworkers, and passed over for promotions.
The lawsuit was originally filed last month by two Fox News
payroll employees. Tuesday's complaint added class action racial
discrimination claims to the case.
Separately on Tuesday, a former Fox News accounts payable
specialist, Adasa Blanco, filed her own lawsuit in federal court
in New York claiming her complaints about racial discrimination
were ignored and she was forced to quit in 2013 as a result.
A Fox News spokesperson in a statement said the network
vehemently denies the claims.
"We will vigorously defend these cases," the spokesperson
said.
The complaints came less than a week after Fox parent
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc severed ties with its
biggest star, Bill O'Reilly, over sexual harassment claims.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)