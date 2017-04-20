CORRECTED-Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum of one year salary -source

(Corrects time element in first and second paragraphs)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of
one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News,
according to a source familiar with the situation.
Fox News parent Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
announced Wednesday it had parted ways with the star cable news
host, ending his more than 20-year career, following allegations
of sexual harassment from a number of women.
The source declined to comment on O'Reilly's annual salary,
but CNN reported on Thursday that the host's new contract
provided about $25 million a year.
