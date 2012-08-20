Fox promotes broadcast TV exec Kevin Reilly

Aug 20 Kevin Reilly has been promoted to Fox's new chairman of entertainment, the network said on Monday, the latest move in a shuffle of the top ranks of News Corp's entertainment executives ahead of the company's split into two separate businesses next year.

Reilly joined Fox in 2007 after a stint as NBC's president of entertainment, and served as Fox's entertainment president before this promotion. He oversaw the debut of the hit TV shows "Glee" and "New Girl" in Fox's prime-time lineup. Reilly will be in charge of programming, scheduling, marketing, research and business affairs at the No. 2 network, which trails CBS.

He will take over from Peter Rice, who was promoted to chairman and chief executive of Fox Networks Group in July, a job that involves overseeing sports and Fox's cable networks.

There has been much speculation in recent months about how News Corp would cram all of its executive talent into the new News Corp entertainment company after the split from its newspapers and publishing business.

Rupert Murdoch relented to pressure from investors to split off the company's newspapers and publishing from the entertainment arm to boost valuation of the entertainment assets, which were being discounted because of their association with the struggling newspaper business. The split is expected to be completed in 2013.