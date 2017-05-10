版本:
Twenty-First Century Fox reports 4.6 pct rise in quarterly revenue

May 10 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the television and film company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, reported a 4.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong Super Bowl advertising and high ratings for its cable news channel, Fox News.

The company, which also owns the Twentieth Century Fox movie studio, said total revenue rose to $7.56 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, from $7.23 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $799 million, or 43 cents per share, from $841 million, or 44 cents per share. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
