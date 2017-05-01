Fox News co-president Bill Shine resigns

May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel since August, has resigned and will leave the company after helping a transition over the next few weeks, the cable channel said on Monday.

Shine has been with Fox News since its inception over 20 years ago.

Last month, Julie Roginsky, a Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor, sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.

At the time, she also sued Shine, asserting that he failed to investigate her claims.

In August, Shine and Jack Abernethy were appointed as co-presidents to lead Fox News after Chief Executive Ailes resigned in July following sexual harassment allegations.

Shine is also senior executive vice president at Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)