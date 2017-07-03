FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox Sports dismisses president of national networks
2017年7月3日 / 晚上7点49分 / 1 天前

Fox Sports dismisses president of national networks

记者 Jessica Toonkel

2 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - Fox Sports fired Jamie Horowitz, its president of national networks, on Monday, according to a memo sent to employees, which provided no reasons for the dismissal but did emphasize the importance of "professional conduct."

"Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to - should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times," Eric Shanks, president of Fox Sports, wrote in the memo, which was seen by Reuters. "These values are non-negotiable."

A spokeswoman for Fox Sports, part of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, declined to comment further on Horowitz's departure, which was effective immediately.

Horowitz's attorney, Patricia Glaser, a partner with Glaser Weil, called Fox's treatment of Horowitz "appalling."

"At no point in his tenure was there any mention by his superiors or human resources of any misconduct or an inability to adhere to professional conduct," Glaser said in a statement. "Any slanderous accusations to the contrary will be vigorously defended."

Horowitz's dismissal comes at a sensitive time for 21st Century Fox, which is controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch and is awaiting regulatory approval of its $15.2 acquisition of the UK’s Sky Plc.

Sexual harassment claims and lawsuits at another 21st Century Fox unit, Fox News, which led to the departures of former Chair Roger Ailes and star anchor Bill O'Reilly, have caused some investor concern about the future of the unit.

In the memo, Shanks said he would take over Horowitz's responsibilities until a replacement is named.

