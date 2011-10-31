RPT-INSIGHT-Dreaded "Brazil cost" may dim Foxconn's iPad dreams

(Repeating Oct 30 story)
* "Brazil cost" could limit Foxconn, Apple in Brazil
* Brazil faces struggle to create high-value jobs
* Role of national development bank raises questions
By Luciana Lopez and Stuart Grudgings
JUNDIAI, Brazil, Oct 30 The nondescript stretch
of asphalt is an unlikely symbol of Brazil's attempt to lift
its economy into a new high-tech era.
If officials in the industrial town of Jundiai get their
way, it will soon be named Steve Jobs road -- in homage to the
late Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder and a nod to the expected
windfall that producing iPads and iPhones here will bring.
Brazil's government has loudly proclaimed a deal it says is
worth $12 billion for Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn to
produce iPads and build a whole new industry based around
screens used in an array of consumer electronics from
smartphones to televisions.
But the infamous "Brazil cost" -- shorthand for the
bureaucracy and high taxes that plague business in the country
-- is already overshadowing the deal, complicating negotiations
with Foxconn over the broader investment plan. The likely need
for large state subsidized loans to lure Foxconn also revives
concerns about the state's heavy hand in Brazil's economy.
The deal's transformative potential for Brazil is clear --
a home-grown technology industry could move the commodities
giant up the value-added chain to join the likes of Taiwan and
South Korea, reducing its dependence on manufactured imports
from Asia.
Yet critics say Brazil's shallow labor pool and poor
infrastructure make it ill-prepared to make the leap to
high-end work and that it risks being stuck at the low end --
assembling components designed and made elsewhere. At first,
Foxconn will have to fly in most of the key components such as
semiconductors, modems and screens from China, as Brazil
attempts to raise its ability to produce more of them locally.
"We are selling our market very cheaply, giving tax
incentives for a company to come and produce something that is
already developed in the world market," said Joao Maria de
Oliveira, a researcher at the government-linked Institute for
Applied Economic Research, or IPEA. "It's not something that
adds much value and it won't leave much here."
The amount of value added to Apple products by Foxconn's
approximately one million workers in China is a mere $10 or so
per device, according to a study by researchers at the
University of California, Irvine. [ID:nL3E7LC32A]
Brazil has cut taxes and duties on tablet production in a
move that should reduce the retail price by about a third and
is phasing in production requirements to foster a local
components industry.
Separately, it is in talks with Foxconn on a package of
incentives, including priority customs access, more tax breaks
and subsidized loans from state development bank BNDES to
secure the bigger investment in high-end screens.
It isn't hard to see what's in it for Foxconn, Apple and
other foreign companies, including Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc (MMI.N) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) that
have expressed interest in making tablets here.
Apple will gain better access to Brazil's voracious
consumers, who have faced high prices for its products due to
hefty import tariffs, and will create a jumping-off point for
other rapidly growing Latin American countries.
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics company,
with around a third of the global market, would gain a vital
foothold in Latin America's largest economy and reduce the
risks of having so much Apple production in China.
Producing in Brazil would also give Foxconn and Apple
preferential access to Brazil's partners in the Mercosur
customs union -- Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.
But the "Brazil cost" raises doubts over whether Apple will
be able to make the iPad cheaply enough for the Brazilian
market and use it as a major base to export to the United
States and Latin America.
Brazil's consumer market is a huge draw for companies such
as Apple, but analysts say the domestic industry will likely
take years to move beyond assembly to higher-end production.
"It will take at least five, six years to create the entire
ecosystem there," said Satish Lele, vice president, consulting,
Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan in Singapore.
"I don't think they (Brazil) are ready to support huge
growth as far as the electronics sector is concerned."
THE BRAZIL COST
The Foxconn factory near "Steve Jobs" road is rumored by
Brazilian media to already be producing iPhones and is expected
to start churning out iPad tablets by December for sale to
Brazil's growing middle class. The company, whose main listed
vehicle is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW), has
already hired more than 1,000 people in Jundiai, a medium-sized
city an hour away from Sao Paulo, to work at a new plant.
Jundiai is planning to build a technology park and nearby
towns are also looking to draw more such investment.
"We're the BRICs of Brazil," said Carmelo Paoletti Neto, a
spokesman for the town, comparing the region to role played the
emerging powerhouses Brazil, Russia, India and China on the
global stage.
But the starting monthly wage for members of the
metalworkers' union in Jundiai is about 1,058 reais ($605) --
nearly double the 2,000 yuan ($315) minimum wage Foxconn paid
in China as of last October.