Taiwan's Foxconn says is sincere in its interest in Toshiba chip business

HONG KONG, March 1 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is sincere in its interest in Toshiba Corp's chip business, company founder Terry Gou said on Wednesday.

Gou was speaking as Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, broke ground for a 61 billion yuan ($8.87 billion) flat-screen display factory in Guangzhou province, southern China.

Toshiba is considering selling the majority - or all - of its marquee flash-memory chip business, as it seeks to fill a multi-billion-dollar hole in its nuclear business. ($1 = 6.8785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
