Taiwan's Foxconn says is sincere in its interest in Toshiba chip business

Banks give European stocks stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
HONG KONG, March 1 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is sincere in its interest in Toshiba Corp's chip business, company founder Terry Gou said on Wednesday.
Gou was speaking as Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, broke ground for a 61 billion yuan ($8.87 billion) flat-screen display factory in Guangzhou province, southern China.
Toshiba is considering selling the majority - or all - of its marquee flash-memory chip business, as it seeks to fill a multi-billion-dollar hole in its nuclear business. ($1 = 6.8785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.