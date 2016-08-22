Foxconn says two employees at China plant died; cooperating with investigations

TAIPEI Aug 22 Foxconn, which assembles Apple
Inc products, said on Monday two workers at its
manufacturing facilities in China died last week, even as the
company made efforts to improve labour conditions that came
under scrutiny after a spate of suicides in recent years.
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, said a male employee, who joined the company last
month, was found dead outside a building in Zhengzhou on
Thursday, while a female employee died in a train accident on
her way to work on Friday.
The company did not give further details, but said it was
cooperating with authorities investigating the deaths.
The two employees worked at the Zhengzhou plant in the Henan
province, which analysts say has become a hub for Foxconn's
production of Apple devices such as iPhone.
A year ago, another employee in Zhengzhou died. A labour
rights group said at the time that it was a suicide.
Employee deaths in China are sensitive for the Taiwanese
firm. After a series of suicides in 2010-2011, most at its
Shenzhen manufacturing operation, Foxconn sought to improve
labour conditions.
"Our efforts are ongoing and we are determined to do
whatever we can to anticipate the changing needs of our large
workforce in China," Foxconn said in a statement Monday.
Foxconn employs about 1.3 million people during peak
production times, making it one of the largest private employers
in the world.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)