UPDATE 3-Foxconn to rely more on robots; could use 1 mln in 3 yrs

* Company to use 1 million robots within 3 years - newspaper
* Robots to replace workers on simple tasks
* Automation comes as labour costs rise in China
* Shares of listed units rise sharply
(Edits)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Clare Jim
HONG KONG/TAIPEI, Aug 1 Taiwan's Foxconn
Technology Group, known for assembling Apple's iPhones
and iPads in China, plans to use more robots, with one report
saying the company will use one million of them in the next
three years, to cope with rising labour costs.
Foxconn's move highlights an increasing trend towards
automation among Chinese companies as labour issues such as
high-profile strikes and workers' suicides plague firms in
sectors from autos to technology.
Contract manufacturers such as Foxconn, which also counts
Dell , Hewlett-Packard and Nokia
among its clients, are moving parts of their manufacturing to
inland Chinese cities or other emerging markets.
They are also boosting research and development investments
to lift their thin margins.
"Workers' wages are increasing so quickly that some
companies can't take it longer," said Dan Bin, a fund manager at
Shenzhen-based Eastern Bay Investment Management, which invests
in technology and consumer-related shares in China and Hong
Kong.
"Automation is a general trend in many sectors in China,
such as electronics. Of course some companies will consider
moving their manufacturing overseas, but it's easier said than
done when the supply chain is here."
The China Business News on Monday quoted Foxconn
Chairman Terry Gou as saying the company planned to use 1
million robots within three years, up from about 10,000 robots
in use now and an expected 300,000 next year.
Foxconn, whose listed units include Hon Hai Precision
and Foxconn International Holdings Ltd ,
issued a statement later saying Gou told staff at its campus in
Longhua, China, that he planned to move its more than 1 million
employees up the value chain beyond basic manufacturing work.
STRIKES, SUICIDES
Foxconn, which has been plagued by a spate of workers'
suicides in its Chinese factories since last year, plans to use
the robots for simple assembly line procedures, the statement
quoted its chairman Gou as saying.
Since last year, China has been struck by a series of
labour-related issues, such as high-profile strikes and suicide
cases at well-known companies as heady economic growth fuelled
the need for wage increases.
In southern China, auto and parts factories owned by Japan's
Honda Motor and Toyota Motor went on strike.
"Rising salary costs should be the key reason why Foxconn is
doing this. This year's wage increase has been quite significant
and I don't expect the pace to slow down next year," said C.K.
Lu, a Taipei-based senior analyst at research firm Gartner.
"If they don't do this, they will have to move their
factories elsewhere."
At Foxconn, a worker fell to his death last month at a
manufacturing plant in southern China, local media reported.
The worker's death was the latest in a series of apparent
suicides by young migrant workers at its factory complexes in
the past two years.
Foxconn employs about 1.2 million workers, one million of
which are based in mainland China, the China Business News said.
"The use of automation is driven by Foxconn's desire to move
workers from more routine tasks to more value-added positions in
manufacturing such as R&D, innovation and other areas that are
equally important to the success of our operations," Foxconn
said.
Foxconn plans to buy a set-top plant in Mexico from Cisco
Systems and is looking into investing more in Brazil,
where it is already making mobile phone handsets.
It has bought LCD TV plants from Japan's Sony Corp
in Mexico in 2009 and Slovakia in 2010 and is in cooperation
talks with a number of top Japanese hi-tech firms, including
Sharp , Canon and Hitachi .
On Monday, Hon Hai Precision's Taiwan shares rise 3.3
percent, while Foxconn's cellphone maker unit Foxconn
International's Hong Kong shares ended up 4.3 percent.
Shares of another of the group's unit, Foxonn Technology
Holdings Ltd , which mainly makes casings, jumped 6.8
percent.
(Additional reporting by Argin Chang in TAIPEI and Melanie Lee
in SHANGHAI Editing by Charlie Zhu and Vinu Pilakkott)