Hon Hai confirms plans for Indonesia plant after comment on delay

JAKARTA/TAIPEI Dec 18 Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, the main contract manufacturer for
Apple Inc, has confirmed plans for a handset factory in
Indonesia that local officials revealed over the summer but have
since said were delayed.
Hon Hai said, however, that no time frame or spending target
had been set for the project, which Indonesia's trade minister
has said would cost $5 billion to $10 billion.
"We'll definitely proceed with the investment. We're not
pulling out," said Hon Hai spokesman Simon Hsing. Hon Hai is a
unit of Foxconn Technology Group, which also includes the
world's largest contract manufacturer of mobile handsets.
"We're still evaluating certain things, including finding a
local partner that can help with distribution and marketing."
Indonesia Industry Minister Mohamad S Hidayat had said on
Monday that Foxconn had delayed its Indonesia project for
several months. Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan had said in August
the group was expected to start building a handset manufacturing
plant in October of this year.
"This is because there are differences in tax calculation
and it also has not agreed with local partners on several
requirements and terms of condition," Hidayat told reporters.
Foxconn had never confirmed that it had specific plans for
Indonesia, although Chairman Terry Gou had said it aimed to set
up operations there.
Industry executives and analysts also pointed to the
benefits of tapping one of Asia's cheapest labour forces and a
duty-free zone of some 600 million consumers, while wages are
rising and Foxconn's labour practices are coming under scrutiny
in its main manufacturing base in China.
After worker deaths and suicides, Foxconn and Apple have
pledged to improve conditions for its 1.2 million workers in
China and raise wages by 16 percent to 25 percent.
In confirming plans for the plant on Tuesday, Hon Hai played
down any suggestion of a delay.
"We and the government never talked about a timetable or
investment size. We don't see any delay on our part," Hsing
said.
"We are communicating aggressively with government officials
there. Hopefully everything goes smoothly, and there will be
major progress in a matter of weeks."