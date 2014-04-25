UPDATE 2-Foxconn to decide fate of Indonesia project in Oct-source

(Adds quote from government official)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, April 24 Foxconn Technology Group will
decide in October whether to proceed with a planned $1 billion
manufacturing project in Indonesia after a new government takes
office, a company source said on Thursday.
Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc, wants to
expand beyond China, where its massive production base has come
under fire from international labour groups after a series of
suicides and accidents since 2010.
It said in February it would submit a concrete proposal to
Indonesia's government about the project within three months,
but the company source said discussions with the Indonesian
authorities had run into difficulties after inconclusive
parliamentary elections in April.
Indonesia is due to hold presidential elections in July and
the new government will not take office until October.
Indonesian government officials had previously said they were
still discussing the terms of the project with Foxconn but
declined to give any details.
"We are still pursuing the project aggressively and
communication is ongoing," the source told Reuters. "But it will
be until October that our decision can be made."
"As long as the next Indonesian government is ready, Foxconn
will be ready," the source added. They declined to be identified
due to the confidentiality of the matter.
Foxconn is the parent company for Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co Ltd, the world's largest electronics contract
manufacturer. The Indonesia project is seen as a key factor in
making Foxconn's group sales grow to T$10 trillion ($333.3
billion) over the next decade from T$4 trillion this year, the
source said.
The source said Foxconn had yet to receive guarantees from
the Indonesian government on incentives such as tax breaks and
discounted property.
The company was also confused because it has to deal with
several ministries, the source said.
"There are four different ministries we have to deal
with. Each of them is telling us different things," the source
said. "We can't afford to move our fleet into Indonesia before
it is clear who will be making policy in the country."
The source did not identify the ministries, but the Industry
Ministry has been involved in discussions with Foxconn. A senior
ministry official said the delay was Foxconn's decision, and had
little to do with the government.
"From our point of view, Foxconn can decide its investment
whenever it likes," Budi Darmadi, director general of high-tech
industry at the Industry ministry, told Reuters.
"There is no need to wait until the new government takes
over in October."
