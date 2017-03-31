Foxconn Q4 net profit estimated T$68.77 bln, up 30 pct from year ago

TAIPEI, March 31 Taiwan's Foxconn, the
world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc
supplier, on Friday reported 30 percent growth in
fourth quarter net profit from a year ago, defying expectations
for a decline.
The profit was likely to have been boosted by solid bookings
for Apple's bigger-sized iPhone 7 models, which Foxconn,
formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co assembles,
analysts said.
Net profit in the final three months of 2016 ended four
quarters of year-on-year declines to reach T$68.77 billion
($2.26 billion), up from T$52.93 billion in the fourth quarter
of 2015, according to a Reuters calculation based on Foxconn's
full year 2016 results.
It was well ahead of the T$48.78 billion forecast by
analysts polled by Reuters and double the T$34.64 billion
recorded in the third quarter of 2016.
For 2016 as a whole, Foxconn's net profit totalled T$148.7
billion, up 1.2 percent from 2015, the company said in a filing
to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday.
Foxconn did not break out its fourth quarter figures and did
not elaborate on its results.
Analysts see a brighter year for Foxconn in 2017, following
a turnaround at its majority-owned Sharp Corp, more
orders expected for the bigger-sized iPhone 7 models, and the
expected launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone later this year.
Foxconn's quarterly net profits had been expected to grow
again year-on-year from the first quarter of this year, analysts
said.
The outlook comes as Foxconn is looking at Toshiba Corp's
chip business, as potentially its next big purchase
after taking a majority stake in Sharp last year.
Last month, Japanese display maker Sharp lifted its
full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net
profit in more than two years .
Foxconn's profit gain came despite revenue falling last year
by 2.8 percent, the first decline since the company listed
shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1991, according to
company information.
($1 = 30.3830 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Randy Fabi)