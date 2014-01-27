版本:
Foxconn Tech Group sees revenue growing to T$10 trillion over next decade

TAIPEI Jan 27 Foxconn Technology Group, the major supplier of Apple Inc's iPhone 5 and iPads, sees its revenue surging to T$10 trillion ($333 billion) over the next decade from T$4 trillion now.

Group chairman Terry Gou made the comment at a company event on Sunday.

The group includes its flagship unit, Hon Hai Precision , and others such as Foxconn Technology Co.
