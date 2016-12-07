UPDATE 1-Foxconn says in preliminary discussions to expand U.S. operations

* Statement follows SoftBank commitment to invest $50 bln in
U.S.
* Foxconn logo featured on document outlining SoftBank
investment
(Adds context)
TAIPEI Dec 7 Foxconn, the world's largest
contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple Inc
supplier, said on Wednesday that it was in preliminary
discussions to expand its operations in the United States.
"While the scope of the potential investment has not been
determined, we will announce the details of any plans following
the completion of direct discussions between our leadership and
the relevant U.S. officials," it said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Masayoshi Son of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp
said he would invest $50 billion in the United States
and create 50,000 new jobs, a move U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump claimed was a direct result of his election win.
Foxconn's brief statement followed a report by broadcaster
CNBC on Wednesday showing a snapshot of a page held by Son
outlining the investment carrying the logos of SoftBank and
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
.
The page also showed an additional $7 billion investment and
creation of a further 50,000 jobs.
Trump has campaigned to bring manufacturing and jobs back to
the U.S. Much of the global tech supply chain involves Taiwanese
companies such as Foxconn, whose biggest operations are in China
churning out the majority of Apple's iPhones.
Foxconn in its statement did not specify who its executives
were in discussions with but said that any "plans would be made
based on mutually-agreed terms."
SoftBank's Son and Foxconn founder Terry Gou are considered
close and have several business ventures together, including
launching humanoid Pepper - which is manufactured by Foxconn -
into several markets, and together investing in India.
Foxconn has manufacturing facilities in the U.S. states of
Virginia and Indiana, its website showed. Its 2015 annual report
also listed logistics services in California and Texas.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Christopher Cushing)