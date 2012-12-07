UPDATE 1-China labour arbitrators rule against injured Foxconn worker

By Tan Ee Lyn
HONG KONG Dec 7 Chinese labour arbitrators have
ruled against the father of a Foxconn worker brain-damaged in a
factory accident in southern China, in a case that puts more
attention on the labour practices of Apple Inc's
largest contract manufacturer.
The case involves Zhang Tingzhen, a 26-year-old engineer who
had nearly half his brain surgically removed after surviving an
electric shock in October 2011.
His plight came to light after Reuters reported that Taiwan
firm Foxconn had sent telephone text messages to his family
telling them it would cut off funds for his treatment and other
expenses if they did not remove him from hospital in Shenzhen
city and submit him for a disability assessment 70 km (43 miles)
away in Huizhou, where the company says he was hired. (ID:
nL3E8LB087)
His father, Zhang Guangde, took Foxconn to the arbitration
office in October this year insisting that his son was hired in
Shenzhen and not Huizhou, where wages and compensation levels
are substantially lower.
In official documents seen on Friday by Reuters, the
Shenzhen labour dispute arbitration committee ruled against the
father. It said the company had produced a contract dated Aug 4,
2011, showing that the young engineer was hired by its Huizhou
facility.
It added that at the time of the injury, the young Zhang was
an employee of the Huizhou facility who had been sent to its
Shenzhen facility for training.
The elder Zhang is preparing to appeal the decision,
according to the family's lawyer Zhang Xiaotan.
Asked for its comment, Foxconn Technology Group said:
"As we have reassured the family in the past, the place of
Mr. Zhang's employment has no impact on the level of support
that our company will be providing Mr. Zhang and his family
during his current rehabilitation or as part of any long-term
care."
Since the case came to light, the company has said that
Zhang can have his disability assessment conducted in Shenzhen.
Labour activists say Zhang's case highlights a common
practice among large companies in China, which sign work
contracts with employees in inner Chinese cities, where wages
and compensations levels are relatively low, and then deploy
them to work in more expensive cities.
Doctors removed half Zhang's brain to keep him alive and he
remains in hospital under close observation, unable to speak or
walk properly.
His case has raised fresh questions over the labour
practices of Foxconn, one of the biggest and most high-profile
private employers in China, after a series of suicides among its
workforce of about 1.5 million and recent labour unrest.