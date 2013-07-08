Auto parts maker Fox Factory files for IPO of up to $120 mln

July 8 Auto parts maker Fox Factory Holdings
Inc, backed by investment firm Compass Diversified Holdings
, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
to raise up to $120 million in an initial public offering of
common stock.
Fox Factory, which makes high-performance suspension
products used mainly on mountain bikes, snowmobiles and
all-terrain vehicles, counts Polaris Industries Inc and
Ford Motor Co as its major customers.
The Scotts Valley, California-based company told the SEC
that Baird, William Blair and Piper Jaffray were underwriting
the IPO. The company intends to list its common stock on the
Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "FOXF".
The preliminary prospectus did not reveal how many shares
the company planned to sell or their expected price. ()
Fox Factory, which reported a profit of $14.2 million on
revenue of $235.87 million in 2012, said it would use net
proceeds from the offering to repay debt.
Compass owns about 76 percent of Fox which it bought in
2008.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.