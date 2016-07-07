UPDATE 4-Ex-Fox News anchor accuses former boss Ailes of sexual harassment

(Adds comments from media expert)
By Daniel Wiessner and Lisa Richwine
July 6 Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson
sued Fox News Channel Chief Executive Roger Ailes on Wednesday
for sexual harassment, alleging her ex-boss wrongfully fired her
after she rebuffed years of unwanted advances.
Ailes, also the network's chairman, denied Carlson's
allegations late on Wednesday. The parent of Fox News, 21st
Century Fox, said it had begun an internal review of
the matter.
Carlson, 50, charged in a lawsuit that Ailes, a former
Republican political consultant who built Fox News into the
most-watched U.S. cable news channel, took her off the morning
show "Fox & Friends" in 2013 and cut her pay because she refused
to have a sexual relationship with him.
Lawsuits alleging sexual harassment typically name the
employer as a defendant, but Carlson's lawyer, Nancy Erika
Smith, said in an interview that she had no reason to believe
Fox condoned or authorized Ailes' behavior.
Ailes was a consultant for several U.S. Republican
presidents, including George H.W. Bush. He has been a confidant
of 21st Century Fox Executive Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch, who
named Ailes founding chief executive of Fox News Channel in
1996.
Ailes said in a statement he would defend himself against
"false" and "offensive" allegations.
"This is a retaliatory suit for the network's decision not
to renew her contract, which was due to the fact that her
disappointingly low ratings were dragging down the afternoon
lineup," Ailes' statement said. He added that Carlson had
thanked him in a recent book.
The lawsuit filed in New Jersey state court accused the
76-year-old Ailes of wrongfully firing Carlson and before that
"ostracizing, marginalizing and shunning her after making clear
to her that these 'problems' would not have existed, and could
be solved, if she had a sexual relationship with him."
The suit also alleged that her "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve
Doocy treated Carlson as a "blond female prop," refusing to
engage with her on air and belittling her contributions. Doocy
was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
In a statement, 21st Century Fox said: "We take these
matters seriously."
"While we have full confidence in Mr. Ailes and Mr. Doocy,
who have served the company brilliantly for over two decades, we
have commenced an internal review of the matter," Fox said.
RECORD RATINGS
Fox News Channel, known for a lineup of politically
conservative commentators, is drawing record viewership. The
network was the most-watched channel in all of basic cable
television with an average of 2.2 million prime-time viewers,
according to Nielsen data through June.
Ailes personally intervened when Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about Fox News
anchor Megyn Kelly. In January, Fox acknowledged that Ailes had
three conversations with Trump ahead of a Fox News debate that
the candidate skipped.
Carlson's lawsuit, which said she was fired on June 23, said
her show achieved its highest ratings ever from October 2015
through March 2016. She is seeking damages for lost
compensation, damage to her career and mental anguish. A
Stanford University graduate and former Miss America pageant
winner, she joined Fox News in 2005.
Carlson's lawyer, Smith, said that since the lawsuit was
announced, she had heard from other women who worked with Ailes
and had complaints about his behavior.
Depositions and court hearings could expose issues the
channel would rather keep quiet, said Merrill Brown, who helped
launch Fox News competitor MSNBC.
"The airing of what could be potentially really dirty
laundry ... is something that anybody's boss, in this case
Murdoch and his team, should be apprehensive about," said Brown,
director of Montclair State University's School of Communication
and Media.
But he said it would be "astonishing" if Fox ratings were
hit in the midst of the presidential election campaign. "This is
going to be an extraordinary several months," he said.
In 2005, Fox News agreed to pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit
by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that said a
former advertising executive sexually harassed a production
assistant. A year earlier, Fox News host Bill O'Reilly paid an
undisclosed sum to settle a lawsuit by a former producer who
said the top-rated anchor talked to her about sexual fantasies
and masturbation.
In a June 2015 blog on The Huffington Post, Carlson wrote
that she had been harassed early in her career and was speaking
out for the first time. "I had no real power, and I was worried
that people would blame me or consider me a troublemaker. Sound
familiar?" she wrote.
The case is Carlson v. Ailes, New Jersey Superior Court,
Bergen County, case number not immediately available.
