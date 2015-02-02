Lindsay Lohan sues Fox News for defamation over cocaine comment

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump pulls stocks higher, NZ dollar hits 11-mth low
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
NEW YORK Feb 2 The actress Lindsay Lohan and her mother Dina on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against the Fox News Network and the TV host Sean Hannity, saying a commentator on Hannity's show falsely accused the Lohans of "doing cocaine" with each other.
The comment by Michelle Fields, who was also named as a defendant, was made on Feb. 4, 2014, two days after the Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a heroin overdose.
In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, the Lohans called Fields' comment a "totally irresponsible and malicious innuendo" to suggest to viewers that Lindsay Lohan might be the next celebrity to "join the obituary list."
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05112017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Heavy Elec