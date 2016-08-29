版本:
Colorado's anti-fracking measures fail to qualify for ballot

HOUSTON Aug 29 Environmental groups have failed to gather enough signatures to put two measures on Colorado's ballot in November that aimed to curb fracking and oil and gas work, the state said on Monday.

Oil companies in Colorado, one of the top U.S. oil and gas producing states, had spent several million dollars trying to derail the campaign.

(Reporting By Terry Wade and Liz Hampton)

