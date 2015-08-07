REFILE-RPT-'Frack now, pay later,' top services companies say amid oil crash

(Fixes spelling of Paal in 18th paragraph)
By Terry Wade and Anna Driver
HOUSTON Aug 7 Business is so tough for oilfield
giants Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co that
they have come up with a new sales pitch for crude producers
halting work in the worst downturn in years. It amounts to this:
"frack now and pay later."
The moves by the world's No. 1 and No. 2 oil services
companies show how they are scrambling to book sales of new
technologies to customers short of cash after a 60 percent slide
in crude to $45 a barrel.
In some cases, they are willing to take on the role of
traditional lenders, like banks, which have grown reluctant to
lend since the price drop that began last summer, or act like
producers by taking what are essentially stakes in wells.
At Halliburton, some of the capital to finance the sales
will come from $500 million in backing from asset manager
BlackRock, part of a wave of alternative finance pouring into
the energy industry that one Houston lawyer said on Thursday
allows companies to "keep the engine running."
When its second-quarter net profit tumbled by more than half
a billion dollars to just $54 million, Halliburton's Chief
Executive Dave Lesar told analysts the company needed to find
new revenue. The BlackRock money, he said, would allow
Halliburton to "look at additional ways of doing business with
our customers, different business models, push beyond where we
have been today."
Halliburton declined to provide additional details,
including how many customers it has for its financing program,
citing confidential dealings with clients. Schlumberger has said
it has eight onshore refracking clients in North America.
Another variant, which Halliburton has considered and
Schlumberger has pushed, is one in which the companies cover
up-front costs for a producer and then get a piece of a well's
performance.
The services companies have made these special offers to
producers in a bid to roll out the new business line of
refracking, in which existing wells are worked over to lift
output.
Halliburton and Schlumberger tout refracking as a cheap way
of adding barrels because it avoids drilling new wells, which
can cost several million dollars each.
TINY BALLS
One way to refrack involves injecting tiny rubber-coated
balls and reactive fluids that can later dissolve in a well to
seal off existing fissures in rock. This boosts pressure. Then,
new cracks in rock that release oil are created with a
pressurized frack slurry of sand, water and chemicals.
It is not yet clear how much business refracking will
generate.
Oilfield services analyst Angie Sedita at the Swiss bank UBS
said in a note to clients that refracking will "not be enough of
a demand driver" in 2016 and will take time to make inroads.
Two prominent shale producers, EOG Resources Inc and
Anadarko Petroleum Corp, have both said refracking
technology needs improvement.
Others, including Chesapeake Energy Corp and Devon
Energy Corp have said they have been refracking and are
happy with the results.
Devon said this week it has refracked 1,000 wells over the
years in North Texas and indicated it has no plans to tap
unusual financing from a service company.
A few dozen wells have been refracked twice and the company
said it is working on newer generation refracking methods for
its large inventory of wells.
"We've got a great opportunity there and we're continuing to
prosecute that on our own," Tony Vaughn, Devon's executive vice
president for exploration and production said on Wednesday.
Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard has acknowledged
producers might be unwilling to give up output from a well they
think will be lucrative, and instead choose a traditional
services contract.
"It's just a reflection of do they want to capture more of
the value themselves or would they like to outsource all the
risk and potentially much more of the upside to us?," he said on
the company's July results call.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by
John Pickering)